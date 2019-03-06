Clear
Mower Co. home suffers extensive floor, smoke damage after fire

A home suffered extensive floor and smoke damage after a fire Tuesday night in Adams.

Posted: Mar. 6, 2019 10:09 AM
Updated: Mar. 6, 2019 10:21 AM

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A home suffered extensive floor and smoke damage after a fire Tuesday night in Adams.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 18769 650th Ave. at 5:30 p.m. when the homeowner, Craig Shaw, came home and found smoke coming out of the front door.
The Sheriff said the fire started in the basement of the house before the kitchen floor above collapsed. Fire crews had to remove two windows to extinguish the fire.
Adams Fire and Ambulance, Mower County deputies and the Rose Creek Fire Department were all on scene.

