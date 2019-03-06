MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A home suffered extensive floor and smoke damage after a fire Tuesday night in Adams.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 18769 650th Ave. at 5:30 p.m. when the homeowner, Craig Shaw, came home and found smoke coming out of the front door.
The Sheriff said the fire started in the basement of the house before the kitchen floor above collapsed. Fire crews had to remove two windows to extinguish the fire.
Adams Fire and Ambulance, Mower County deputies and the Rose Creek Fire Department were all on scene.
Related Content
- Mower Co. home suffers extensive floor, smoke damage after fire
- Home floor advantage at NIACC
- Alden home damaged by fire
- Forest City council chamber suffers water damage
- Mower County fugitive sentenced
- Trailer home fire causes $25,000 in damage
- Forest City home damaged by fire
- Rural Klemme home damaged by fire
- Fire damages vacant Mason City home
- Fire in Mower county destroys two vehicles
Scroll for more content...