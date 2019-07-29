Clear

Mower Co. home severely damaged by Monday morning fire

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Lyle that has caused significant damage.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 9:15 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2019 9:27 AM

Photo Gallery 2 Images

LYLE, Minn. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire that has caused significant damage.

Fire officials responded to 202 Pine St. just before 9 a.m. Monday after a report of flames coming from a home.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported. A woman inside the home told KIMT she was there with her dog when a fire began.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Steps to help you purchase a home

Image

Bike trail expansion in Cerro Gordo Co.

Image

Tracking A Very Pleasant But Breezy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a pleasant week ahead

Image

Fire in NW Rochester

Image

Celebrating Life

Image

Music community coming together for one of its own

Image

Mason City residents hope for a solution to flooding

Image

North Iowa pastor shares story of cancer battle

Image

Tracking possible stormy Sunday weather

Community Events