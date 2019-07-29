Mower Co. home severely damaged by Monday morning fire

Photo Gallery 2 Images
LYLE, Minn. - Crews are on the scene of a house fire that has caused significant damage.
Fire officials responded to 202 Pine St. just before 9 a.m. Monday after a report of flames coming from a home.
Authorities said there were no injuries reported. A woman inside the home told KIMT she was there with her dog when a fire began.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
