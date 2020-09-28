Mower Co. authorities looking for public's help after juvenile rollerblading was hit by vehicle

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities in Mower County are looking for the public's help after a roller-blader was struck by a vehicle last week.

Authorities said a juvenile female was rollerblading on County Rd. 6 in the area of 55588 110th St.

The female heard a vehicle approaching so she stepped off the paved area of the road. As the vehicle passed by, it hit the female's elbow. She was taken to MCHS-Austin by Mayo Ambulance.

The suspect vehicle may be a Ford with right passenger side damage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.