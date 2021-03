MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - The Mower County Justice Center will be closed to the public due to an increase in local COVID-19 cases.

Direct business with agencies housed in the Justice Center will be by appointment only at this time.

The following phone numbers are available to schedule appointments:

Mower County Corrections: 507-437-9454

Court Administration: 507-509-7013

Mower County Attorney: 507-437-9428