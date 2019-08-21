Clear

Families prepare for back to school with dental work

Families in Mower County aren't just stocking up on school supplies but dental supplies.

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 7:28 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

Austin resident Misty Chastain says August is crunch time for her family. For any parent getting their kids ready for school can be exhausting and expensive a struggle, Chastain knows all too well.

Austin resident Misty Chastain says August is crunch time for her family. For any parent getting their kids ready for school can be exhausting and expensive a struggle, Chastain knows all too well.

"We use Medical assistance and it’s really hard to find a provider especially in more rural areas," Chastain said.

She says finding a dentist that takes medical assistant in the area can be difficult. Thankfully, she stumbled across Children's Dental Health Services. The group essentially provides free dental care to underserved children. Wednesday, Chastain took her kids Jory and Aerily to get some work done.

"I haven't been to a dentist in a while,” Jory said. “I learned that it's very important to brush your teeth twice a day and flossing."

Esperanza Torres is the dental hygienist who made sure that Jory didn't have any cavities.

“It's very important because your mouth is connected to your whole body,” Torres said. “ A cavity could eventually get big enough to cause to cause an infection."

She says good dental hygiene is important not only for your child's growth but their learning process.

