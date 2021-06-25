Moving industry sees staff shortages

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Summer is the height of moving season but many companies are struggling to find staff. Jeffrey Piepho is the President of Piepho Moving & Storage, Inc. He says more people are moving this year, bumping up the demand for more employees.

"The numbers are way up compared to last year and that's what is affecting the industry because last year with the fewer numbers we lost some drivers."

While COVID-19 hasn't impacted his company as much compared to others, Piepho tells KIMT News 3 it's forced many old experienced drivers from other companies to retire.

"There's a lot of problems trying to find people that are experienced and people willing to take their places. It's a difficult job too because these drivers are driving our trucks across the country and they could be gone for two-three weeks at a time."

Finding people to replace them is also a challenge. The hard work of driving the trucks, loading, and unloading them, makes finding employees difficult.

But labor shortages aren't the only things to blame. There's also been a tight market on new and used truck purchases.

Anyone planning on using Piepho Moving & Storage, Inc is still encouraged to make a reservation with them, a month before they move out.