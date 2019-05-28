Moving forward with the Floyd County Fair

FLOYD CO., Iowa - In Charles City, an EF-1 tornado barreled through farms, businesses and the Floyd County Fairgrounds just 50 days ahead of the Floyd County Fair. Fair board members went from planning events to surveying the damage.

“You come out here every year at the fair, it's something you look forward to and seeing all the debris and it's never going to be the same so it's hard to look at,” says Bronson Forsyth.

FFA members, Bronson Forsyth and Alex Staudt have been showing livestock at the fair since they were young so looking at the damage isn’t an easy sight to take in.

“It meant a lot to me because I’ve spent my entire life at this fair since I was growing up either watching showing or I’ve been showing,” says Staudt.

So when their teacher asked for students to help start clearing debris, they didn't hesitate.

“It started in the fairgrounds and came north and came in this pasture and by the creek so we are out here walking back and forth picking up debris,” says Forsyth.

As students comb the pasture for debris, the fair board is meeting with the insurance adjuster.

“Right now we are going to wait and see what the insurance company allow us to do after we meet with them today, the adjusters, then we will meet as a fair board to figure out how we are going to progress from here,” says fair board Vice President Tim Paplow.

Two buildings were completely leveled. One housed air conditioned entertainment like bingo; the other was a 4-H show room.

“We're just going to have to make do and make the best out of it,” Paplow says.

He says this year there will have to be a heavy focus on livestock showing rather than entertainment. The grandstand, show arena and swine and beef facilities are intact which is good news for kids like

Forsyth and Staudt who have no concerns that the fair will bounce back.

“I believe that not only will it get fixed I believe it will come back even better,” says Forsyth.

When it comes to the need for volunteers, more will be needed once insurance companies gather all the information they need. Stay with KIMT for the latest.