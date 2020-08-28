Moving forward with Discovery Walk Design

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Members of the Discovery Walk design team took a stroll into the future to kick off the final design process of Discovery Walk.

The walk began at Soldiers Field park and ended at Annenberg Plaza. Along the way team members discussed project features of the future site of Discovery Walk.

They also addressed sustainability, cultural inclusion and future development collaborations.

Discovery Walk is a five-block linear parkway along 2nd Avenue SW in downtown Rochester.

Project Manager Josh Johnsen says experiencing the walk in-person gives members a better idea of how close the five blocks truly are to downtown.

He explained, "Not only is this a connection to Soldiers Field and Discovery Walk but it's connecting the neighborhoods as well. It really is a connection not only to Soldiers Field but to the river. To get people to come downtown and to the Zumbro river to actually see it and almost feel it I think is a great opportunity."

The plan is to have Discovery Walk serve pedestrians as well as provide vehicle access.

Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2021 with the goal of being completed by the summer of 2022.