Move with the Mayor aims to improve quality of life

ROCHESTER, Minn- Rochester is known as the Med City, and Mayor Kim Norton wants to keep it that way. Friday, about 30 people at 125 live participated in the Move with the Mayor event.

"That's the furthers that I've walked in a while,” said Kara Neal participant. “ Had I been walking alone, I wouldn't have done it.”

As a nurse, Neal knows how important it is to be active. That's why she made it a point to participate in the Move with the Mayor initiative. This initiative is designed to help those battling chronic illness live a more active and healthier quality of life. Through movement, it is believed that folks can better manage their illnesses.

She says, unfortunately, a bad car wreck that happened 20 years ago left her battling.

"Today was very difficult, but I finished. I'm very grateful to the staff members of 125 live that stuck with me at the back of the line so I could finish with everyone else.”

For more information on how to participate in the six-week event, visit the City of Rochester website.