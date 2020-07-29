Mountain biking: a safe alternative to contact sports during a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Iowa High School Athletic Association has already announced its plans to proceed with fall sports as planned while prep athletes in Minnesota are left wondering if they will have a season. That decision is expected to come from the Minnesota State High School League on Aug. 4.

But what about those who aren’t interested in contact sports? We have the perfect solution; mountain biking.

Scott Hogen, head coach of the Rochester Mountain Bike Team says it is a sport that is perfect to take part in during a pandemic because it allows for good exercise and adequate social distancing.

“It's been a great sport for keeping people active,” Hogen said. “The trails have been in a lot of use this summer – it’s been very active.”

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been finding ways to enjoy the great outdoors.

Hogen says they were shocked by all the interest in joining the Rochester Mountain Bike Team this summer.

“People are just desperate for a little normalcy. We’ve kept the team a little bit lower than last year. We’ve split the team apart and nights that they practice to try and reduce that contact possibility but yeah, we were surprised at the level of interest.”

The team is also taking extra precautions including wearing masks.

“We don’t require it while we’re riding. When we come together for instruction lessons, then we have the riders put their masks on.”

Hogen says if you’re interested in trying the Rochester trails, Gamehaven and Eastwood are both great options.