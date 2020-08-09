Motorhome crash injures two in Dodge County

WASIOJA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Strong winds led to a motorhome crash on Highway 14 Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 5 pm at mile marker 190. Strong crosswinds caught the motorhome, sending it out of control and into a ditch where it rolled.

The driver, Heather Jessica Teigen, 43 of Warsaw, and one passenger, Gavin Jeffrey Teigen, 9 of Warsaw, suffering non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge Center fire and ambulance assisted with this accident.