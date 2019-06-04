Motorcyclists urge safety on roads: 'You guys have four wheels and a cage around you, we have two wheels and that's it'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – When the weather gets warmer, more crashes involving motorcycles are inevitable.

Charlie Milligan has been around motorcycles for decades, and is a two-wheel safety expert.

“You turn that key on and you start that motorcycle you better be aware of what can happen, and be ready to react in case it does,”

He wants people to know we all play a part on the road, and says motorists should see each other.

“S-E-E,” Milligan said. “Search, evaluate, execute.”

Thomas Dickerson has been riding since he was just a kid.

He knows the two wheels can be a gamble, but not because of what he’s doing.

“The scariest part about motorcycles riding in Minnesota is the deer in the evening, and then the people just simply not watching for ya,” Dickerson said.

He’s had close calls before, and just wants people to realize the impact a crash could have.

“You guys have four wheels and a cage around you, we have two wheels and that's it,” Dickerson said. “So we're not as safe as you are. If you barely bump us, it'll probably hurt us really bad and it won't even scratch your car. So just be mindful of that.”

Data shows we’re in a fairly safe spot. When you look at how many fatalities there were compared to how many motorcycles were registered in 2017, Minnesota and Iowa had low rates ranked 46th and 43rd respectively.

Still, sharing the road safety is essential for everyone.

Motorcyclists are encouraged to inspect their bikes – making sure their wheels, lights, and controls are all working before hitting the road.