Motorcyclists dress up for Santa Run

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- People in Albert Lea put on their Santa costumes and hopped on their motorcycles to spread happiness on Sunday.

Keith Van Beek is the general manager of Bergdale Harley-Davidson in Albert Lea. For the second year, he and other motorcyclists dressed up to bring smiles to the community for Santa Run.

"This was developed last year during Covid to spread a little community cheer, especially to the senior citizens and that is what we're doing," explains Van Beek.

Community members decided to do a drive-by Santa Run in 2020 because many nursing home residents were unable to see their families last year- due to COVID-19. The idea was sparked by Kevin Hansen, a resident of Clarks Grove.

"He wanted to bring some cheer back to those senior citizens and get the community involved," Van Beek tells KIMT News 3.

Around 20 motorcyclists got on their bikes and drove by nursing homes including Good Samaritan Society and St John's Lutheran Community to wave to the residents.

The event drew many first-time participants including Kenneth Leite.

"The ride was awesome. Alot of people out there waving back," says Leite.

The motorcyclists also stopped by Walmart and Home Depot. The Harley Davidson dealership will be having a pancake breakfast on December 18 with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The event is free and open to the community.