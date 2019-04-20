Motorcyclists asking bikers and drivers to be on the lookout while on the road

MASON CITY, Iowa - With apologies to the band Steppenwolf, get your motor running, and get out on the highway.

With warmer weather on the way, it means more motorcyclists will be out on the road, and bikers are wanting to let drivers and other bikers know that they're .

Randy Milhan is a motorcycle enthusiast, and has been riding since he was a teenager. He says there have been many advancements in safety measures for motorcyclists to improve visibility while on the road.

"LED lights, LED headlights really became popular with motorcyclists. The visibility...to be visible from behind. Myself, I have LED all around, even on the license plates. As soon as I hit the brakes, the lights come on."

According to recent data from Iowa DOT and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, 42 people died in Iowa and 58 people died in Minnesota from motorcycle crashes last year.

For bikers, Milhan says there are many factors that riders need to be mindful of, especially because a motorcycle handles differently than a vehicle.

"It's great to go out there and get the fresh air and be in that comfort to enjoy it, but there's a lot of stuff that riders have to pay attention to."