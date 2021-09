MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries when a tire blew on a Mower County road on Saturday.

The Minnesota State Patrol said it happened on Highway 16 in Frankford Township.

Tanar Haala, 47, of Fairfax, was the driver and suffered life-threatening injuries. A passenger, Rachel Kuphal, 32, of Pipestone, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both riders were thrown from the bike when the tire blew.