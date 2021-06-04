Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury after 2-vehicle collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A motorcyclist suffered a serious leg injury after colliding with a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Police said it happened at the intersection of 60th Ave. and Easy St. SE. in Marion Township.

A 2017 Ford Edge driven by Case Varpness, 48, of Rochester, was stopped at the intersection when she pulled onto 60th Ave.

She didn't see a motorcycle approaching and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the motorcycle, Bradley Nelson, 59, of Rochester, was taken to St. Marys with a serious leg injury.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which resulted in him being thrown off the motorcycle.