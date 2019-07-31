Clear

Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking deer in NE Iowa

A Minnesota man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he struck a deer early Tuesday morning.

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A Minnesota man on a motorcycle suffered serious injuries after he struck a deer early Tuesday morning.

Dustin Heiler, 37, of Brownsville, Minnesota, was northbound on Highway 52 when he struck a deer in the roadway at 4:30 a.m.

Heiler sustained serious injuries and was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center by ambulance.

