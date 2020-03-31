Motorcyclist killed in southern Minnesota collision

MANKATO, Minn. – A truck/motorcycle collision killed a rider in Blue Earth County Tuesday.
It happened around 3:19 pm at the intersection of County Road 5 and 231st Lane north of Mankato. The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist riding south collided with a northbound truck pulling a trailer.
Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of family. This fatal crash is under investigation.
The Minnesota State Patrol, Mankato police, Eagle Lake police, Kasota Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service also responded to this crash.
