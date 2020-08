WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa – A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash in north Iowa.

The Iowa State Patrol said Michelle Gambrill, 56, of Clarion, was killed in a crash on Highway 3 and 10th St. SE.

Authorities said a 2000 GMC Envoy driven by Curtis James, 40, of Clarion was westbound on Highway 3 while Gambrill was eastbound.

When James’ vehicle turned south it collided with the motorcycle.