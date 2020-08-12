Motorcyclist killed in chain-reaction crash in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 55-year-old Rochester man was killed Tuesday during a chain-reaction crash.

Authorities said it happened at 2:48 p.m. at County Rd. 1 and County Rd. 16 when a vehicle driven by a 30-year-old from Calmar, Iowa, was waiting to turn left.

A motorcycle, driven by Charles Sklavos, 55, of Rochester, was waiting for the vehicle in front of him to turn.

A third car, driven by Brenna Amos, 31, of Stewartville, failed to brake in time, swerved, saw a guardrail and got back into the lane where she hit the motorcycle.

Sklavos was thrown off his motorcycle and died at the scene from his injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

There were no signs of alcohol or phone use, and authorities are trying to figure out if it was a mechanical failure.