Motorcyclist in critical condition after Sunday crash in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A motorcycle rider was hospitalized after collided with an SUV Sunday.

It happened around 3:5o pm in the 3400 block of 4th Street SW. The Mason City Police Department says Luke Conklin, 36 of Mason City, was driving west in and SUV and Tony Walker, 49 of Mason City, was eastbound on a motorcycle. Police say Conklin did not see Walker and made a left turn and Walker crashed into the SUV.

Police say Walker was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center by paramedics from the Mason City Fire Department. Police say he is listed in critical condition.

Conklin was not hurt and has been cited for failure to yield the right of way upon making a left turn.