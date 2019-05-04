Clear

Motorcyclist hurt in Fillmore county accident

State Patrol says rider lost control going over fuel spill.

Posted: May. 4, 2019 4:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

RUSHFORD, Minn. – A motorcycle rider survived a crash Saturday in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Lynda B. Stephens, 58 of Chicago, IL, was driving north on Highway 43 when she turned to go west on Highway 16. Stephens rode through a diesel fuel spill in the intersection and lost control.

She was taken to Winona Hospital with suspected non-life threatening injuries and the State Patrol says Stephens was wearing a helmet and full leather protective gear. The crash happened just before noon.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Rushford fire and ambulance assisted at the scene.

