Motorcyclist hurt in Fillmore County collision

HARMONY, Minn. – A Fillmore County motorcyclist is injured in a two-vehicle collision late Thursday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it took place around 5:30 pm at the intersection of Highway 139 and 6th Street SE in Harmony. Phillip John Whitacre, 50 of Preston, was riding his motorcycle north when a southbound car driven by Alan Walter Bahler, 52 of Harmony, turned east and the two crashed into each other.

Whitacre suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment. The State Patrol says he was not wearing a helmet. Bahler suffered no injury.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Harmony Fire Department assisted with this accident.