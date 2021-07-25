Motorcyclist hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - A motorcyclist was hospitalized Sunday after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol said Danny Pattschull, 67, of Charles City, was injured when he was struck at the intersection of 5th Ave. and E. St.

Authorities said a 2014 Chevy Malibu, driven by Isabelle Worrall, 23, of Charles City, didn't yield at a stop sign and struck the motorcycle.

Pattschull was ejected from the motorcycle and was taken from the scene by AMR ambulance.

The crash happened at 11:50 a.m.