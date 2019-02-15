Motorcyclist gets probation for collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle rider who smashed into a car pleads guilty to DWI.

Nicholas John Hanson, 34 of Rochester, was charged with drunk driving and criminal vehicular operation for rear ending a car in June 2018. The motorcycle was found at the scene but not the rider. Hanson later turned himself in and said he remembered losing control of his bike but not hitting a car.

As part of a plea deal, the charge of criminal vehicular operation was dismissed and Hanson was sentenced Friday to one year of probation and $300 fine.

Hanson is also facing felony charges after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says he ran and stop sign on January 12 and the fled from deputies. Authorities say Hanson was eventually caught and found with methamphetamine. He has not entered a plea in that case.