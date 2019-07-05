Clear
Motorcycle vs. car crash in Northwest Rochester

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 8:54 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 8:59 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities responded to a crash shortly after 8p.m. Friday evening, at 55th St. NW and 18th Ave in Rochester. Few details are available at this time. However, we do know it involved a motorcycle and a car and the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital. Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service. Stay with KIMT for the latest details.

