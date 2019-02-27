Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Motorcycle thief sentenced in Olmsted County

Arrested in August 2018.

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 4:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen motorcycle means probation for a Rochester man.

Anthony Michael Sharp, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2018 after police said they saw him pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NE. The cycle belonged to someone else.

Sharp pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -2°
Feels Like: -12°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 8° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -8°
Austin
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 10° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -6°
Charles City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -8°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: -5°
Feels Like: -16°
Tracking cold temperatures and more snow chances.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Psychiatry specialist breaks down causes of SAD

Image

Clear Lake house fire

Image

School lets out early due to concerns of possible roof collapse

Image

Travel agents see spike in spring break bookings

Image

Tracking Cold Temperatures and More Snow

Image

Baby sign language classes at Rochester Area YMCA

Image

Helping without the high? New CBD store opens in Rochester

Image

Picking up the pieces after roof collapse

Image

Snow creates long pick up lines at Rochester school

Image

Pouring out milk after the storm

Community Events