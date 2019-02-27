Motorcycle thief sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen motorcycle means probation for a Rochester man.

Anthony Michael Sharp, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2018 after police said they saw him pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NE. The cycle belonged to someone else.

Sharp pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.