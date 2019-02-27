ROCHESTER, Minn. – A stolen motorcycle means probation for a Rochester man.
Anthony Michael Sharp, 32 of Rochester, was arrested in August 2018 after police said they saw him pushing a motorcycle up the sidewalk in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NE. The cycle belonged to someone else.
Sharp pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle and was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and must either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.
Related Content
- Motorcycle thief sentenced in Olmsted County
- Two motorcycle riders hurt in Olmsted County
- Jet ski thief sentenced
- Tool thief sentenced in Howard County
- Credit card car thief sentenced
- Child porn sentence in Olmsted County
- Former fugitive finally sentenced in Olmsted County
- Drug sweep sentence in Olmsted County
- DUI charges possible after motorcycle crash in Olmsted County
- Sentencing set for Dodge/Olmsted county sex abuse
Scroll for more content...