WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. - Two southeastern Minnesota riders were ejected from the motorcycle they were on late Tuesday night and suffered injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the occupants, a 42-year-old male from Eyota, and a 29-year-old female from Eyota, were thrown from the bike when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail.

The crash happened at Highway 60 and County Rd. 4 in West Albany Township.

More information is expected this morning.