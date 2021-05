DECORAH, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man killed in a motorcycle crash on May 13.

It happened around 9:30 pm near the Falcon Springs State Wildlife Area. The Sheriff’s Office says Torrey Edward Willie, 38 of Decorah, was riding west on Pole Line Road when his motorcycle went into the east ditch. The crash report says Willie lost control and was throw from the motorcycle, striking two street signs in the ditch.

Willie died at the scene.