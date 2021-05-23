Motorcycle rider injured in Lanesboro crash

LANESBORO, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is hurt after crashing Saturday afternoon in Fillmore County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Nawaz Mehdi Khan, 23 of Columbia Heights, was riding south on Highway 25 when he went off the road and hit a guardrail near Bluffview Avenue. Khan was flown by helicopter to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

This crash happened just after 4 pm Saturday. Lanesboro Fire and Ambulance, Preston Police, and Gundersen Air Ambulance all assisted at the scene.