Motorcycle rider hit by truck in Dodge County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A motorcycle rider suffers serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck in Dodge County.

It happened around 10:23 am Saturday at the intersection of Highway 56 and 540th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says motorcyclist David Peter Lorentz, 67 of Red Wing, was southbound on Highway 56 when he was hit by the westbound truck driven by James Wayne Buck, 61 of West Concord.

The State Patrol says Lorentz was not wearing a helmet and was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Buck was not hurt in the collision.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and West Concord Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.