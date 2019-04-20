Motorcycle rider crashes in southern Freeborn County

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Albert Lea motorcyclist is hospitalized after a Saturday afternoon crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Andrew Ryan Steele, 22, was riding south on I-35 when he lost control of his motorcycle near mile marker 4 around 3:40 pm. The Patrol says Steele crashed and skidded to a stop.
Steele was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The State Patrol says he was wearing a helmet.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.
