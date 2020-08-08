Motorcycle ride to honor Navy SEAL who was killed in action in 2011

ROCKFORD, Iowa - An honor for a war hero who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Friends will be remembering U.S. Navy SEAL Jon Tumilson on Saturday.

Tumilson died in Afghanistan in 2011 when his helicopter was shot down. 38 other service members were also killed in that crash.

There's a memorial motorcycle ride in his Tumilson's honor, starting in Charles City and traveling 220 miles through North Iowa.

Alan Christeson is the organizer of the ride and says he hopes his good friend is never forgotten.

"Jon was always part of my life and I hope I was part of his and I'm really proud and glad that I got to know him and privileged," said Christeson.

Registration for the ride starts bright and early on Saturday morning at 8 a.m and the kickstands will go up at 9:30. It will take place at Dave's Restaurant in Charles City.

Money raised from the ride will go to the Forces And Fire veterans hunt.