Motorcycle crash, possible injuries

MASON CITY, Iowa - Emergency crews respond to a crash involving a motorcycle and truck on Highway 122 this morning.

Mason City Police, Mason City Fire, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 122 and Eisenhower Avenue at 10:30am.

A KIMT reporter on scene says an ambulance was leaving the crash with lights flashing, but no word on injuries at this time.

