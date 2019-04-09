Motorcycle crash injures rider in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcycle rider is hurt after going out of control Tuesday.
Authorities say it happened near 60th Avenue NW and Valleyhigh Drive NW sometime after 6:15 pm. The rider, described as being in his mid-30s, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
