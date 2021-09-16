Motorcycle collision injures one rider in Olmsted County

HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One rider is injured after two motorcycles collided in Olmsted County Thursday.

It happened around 12:13 pm on Highway 63 near Interstate 90. The Minnesota State Patrol says two Harley Davidson motorcycles were northbound when one slowed for an emergency vehicle and a crash occurred.

The State Patrol says one of the riders, Ray James Bowers, 72 of Owatonna, was not hurt. The other rider’s name has not been released but he is described as a 73-year-old man from Lonsdale.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Stewartville Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.