Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Motion for judgment of acquittal filed in Alexander Weiss murder case

"To be able to get 12 jurors to agree I think is going to be hard, maybe impossible," Jim McGeeney, Weiss' defense attorney, said.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 5:48 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the weekend, the defense team for Alexander Weiss filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal. By filing this motion the defense is turning to the judge for a ruling, hoping to avoid a third jury trial.

Weiss shot and killed 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim in January of 2018. In both trials, Weiss argued he had to shoot him to protect his own life. Both of those trials ended in hung juries.

Jim McGeeney is Weiss' defense attorney. He said the likelihood of a judge granting the motion is ordinarily low, but also that this case is not ordinary.

"This has been the most unusual case I've ever had because it's been through two mistrials," McGeeney said.

To McGeeney, filing the motion was the logical next step.

Instead of going through a third trial, the defense is proposing for what happened back in January of last year to remain in the past for the sake of Weiss and his family.

"They don't want to go through another trial," McGeeney said. "I don't know that anybody does."

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem tells KIMT News 3 they have not yet made a decision on their next steps.

It could go one of three ways:
The judge could decide to grant the motion for a judgment of acquittal.
The Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to try the case a third time.
They could dismiss the case.

A review hearing is scheduled for November 26.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breaking down the election with political analyst Bennett Smith: Part 2

Image

Voice of the People Award

Image

Safe Driving in the Snow

Image

Homelessness

Image

Child Left In Car

Image

Bennett Smith on Iowa School Races

Image

Weiss Update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday

Image

Drone video: B-20 Auto Fire near Clear Lake

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Community Events