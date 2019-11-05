Motion for judgment of acquittal filed in Alexander Weiss murder case

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over the weekend, the defense team for Alexander Weiss filed a motion for a judgment of acquittal. By filing this motion the defense is turning to the judge for a ruling, hoping to avoid a third jury trial.

Weiss shot and killed 17-year-old Muhammed Rahim in January of 2018. In both trials, Weiss argued he had to shoot him to protect his own life. Both of those trials ended in hung juries.

Jim McGeeney is Weiss' defense attorney. He said the likelihood of a judge granting the motion is ordinarily low, but also that this case is not ordinary.

"This has been the most unusual case I've ever had because it's been through two mistrials," McGeeney said.

To McGeeney, filing the motion was the logical next step.

Instead of going through a third trial, the defense is proposing for what happened back in January of last year to remain in the past for the sake of Weiss and his family.

"They don't want to go through another trial," McGeeney said. "I don't know that anybody does."

Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem tells KIMT News 3 they have not yet made a decision on their next steps.

It could go one of three ways:

The judge could decide to grant the motion for a judgment of acquittal.

The Olmsted County Attorney's Office could decide to try the case a third time.

They could dismiss the case.

A review hearing is scheduled for November 26.