Clear

Mother's break ground on Jeremiah Program new facility

It's a new multi-million dollar facility.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 7:34 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a project in Rochester that's helping to pull single mothers out of poverty and into prosperity.

The Jeremiah Program broke ground on their new multi-million dollar facility.
Organizers are hoping by next summer, dozens of apartments will help 40 families in need.
Julia Kaloumenos is a recent graduate of the program.
She's excited for the doors to be open to help single mothers like herself.

“You have to work and go to school and it's extremely hard. So, this program is literally saving my life,” she said.

The new building is scheduled for completion by next June.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 70°
Tracking a very calm and seasonal week ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prairie Island Indian Community hopes for support.

Image

Man in custody after mail thefts.

Image

New location for Cerro Gordo Co. Public Health

Image

Helping with School Supply costs

Image

City Survey Results

Image

Jeremiah Program Groundbreaking

Image

Pine Island House Fire

Image

Lyle House Fire

Image

One Discovery Square

Image

Devastating house fire in Mower County

Community Events