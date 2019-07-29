Mother's break ground on Jeremiah Program new facility

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a project in Rochester that's helping to pull single mothers out of poverty and into prosperity.
The Jeremiah Program broke ground on their new multi-million dollar facility.
Organizers are hoping by next summer, dozens of apartments will help 40 families in need.
Julia Kaloumenos is a recent graduate of the program.
She's excited for the doors to be open to help single mothers like herself.
“You have to work and go to school and it's extremely hard. So, this program is literally saving my life,” she said.
The new building is scheduled for completion by next June.
