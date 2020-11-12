Mothers Who Have Lost Sons to Police Shootings Share Their Experiences

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mothers who have lost sons to police shootings took part in a conversation about their experiences and what they believe needs to change.

The conversation was organized by Rochester for Justice and Diversity Council-Rochester. The mothers of Tamir Rice, Oscar Grant, Dontre Hamilton, John Crawford III, Philando Castile, and Kendrick Johnson all took part in the discussion, which gave them an opportunity to share their truth and remember the loved ones they lost.

"He was excited being a father. He was a mother's boy," said Tressa Sherrod, the mother of John Crawford III, who was fatally shot by an officer inside a Walmart in 2014.

"My son was a mentor and a role model for those children," recounted Valerie Castile, speaking to her son's work as an educator before being fatally shot during a traffic stop in 2016.

These mothers also spoke to the trauma their loss inflicted upon them and the people around them.

"It's amazing how they say little kids don't really remember a lot," said Tressa Sherrod. "But his first one, the oldest one, he has a pretty good memory. He's seven now. He always says he don't have a dad, this and that, he's mad. For a seven-year-old he's angry that they took his dad. He can read a little bit, so he googles his dad on his tablet. He googles his dad. And then he'll bring it and show it to me and I'm like 'oh my gosh.'"

"The kids, they miss him. And it was just awful," said Valerie Castile. "How do you go from that summer, and go back to school, and the kids say 'where's Mr. Phil at?' You know, what would that conversation be? You know, 'the police killed Mr. Phil.'"

They also shared perspective on what needs to change in policing.

"If you're going to have that aggression, you need to police where you live at, and that way, if you hit little Johnny upside the head a couple of times, then his daddy is going to come knock on your door and then you're going to have to deal with that," said Castile.

You can watch the full conversation by following this link.