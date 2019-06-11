Clear

Mother speaks in Rochester after Columbine shooting

Dylan Klebold is one of the students who gunned down 12 kids and a teacher at Columbine High School. Now his mother is sharing her journey in the wake of that horrific tragedy

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's one of the worst mass shootings in US history.
In April of 1999, two columbine students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold gunned down classmates and a teacher in Colorado.

More than 20 years later, Dylan’s mother is sharing her journey in the wake of that horrific tragedy.

Sue Klebold is the mother of Dylan Klebold, one of two gunman responsible for the mass shooting at columbine high school twenty years ago.

“It's a tragic thing that continues to be tragic decade after decade,” She said.

She's here in Rochester to host an event but remains haunted by what happened all those years ago. On that awful day Dylan and Eric Harris killed 13 people and themselves.
Dylan's mother tells me looking back there may have been signs he may have been suffering from a mental illness.
Since the tragedy there have been dozens of school shootings across the nation, from Parkland to Connecticut, Klebold has become an advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

“The most important thing we can do is listen without judgement and without trying to fix the problem,” she said.

