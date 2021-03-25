Mother pleads guilty to smothering her son in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A mother accused of smothering her child is pleading guilty.

Makenzie Lee Johnson, 32 of Reads Landing, was charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault in July 2019. Austin police say they were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue SE and found a 16-month-old boy who was not breathing. The child was given oxygen and taken first to Mayo Clinic Health System in Austin and then to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

The boy was sent home the following day but was back in pediatric intensive care two days later. According to court documents, Johnson told police she had put her hand over her son’s nose and mouth on both occasions to get him to stop crying or screaming and kept it there until he stopped breathing.

Johnson pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of first-degree assault. Her sentencing is set for May 21 in Mower County District Court.