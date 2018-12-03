Clear
Mother pleads guilty in Humboldt County crash that killed her son

Trisha Luthro Trisha Luthro

It happened in September 2017.

Posted: Dec. 3, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a deadly Humboldt County collision.

Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Badger, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle for a crash on September 24, 2017, that killed her 12-year-old son. Authorities say Luthro was driving drunk, crossed the center line on Highway 3 in Humboldt, and hit Kevin Paul Ahlstrom of Dakota City head on.

Luthro and Ahlstrom were both seriously hurt in the crash.

Luthro’s sentencing is now set for January 22, 2019.

