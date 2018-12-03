DAKOTA CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered in a deadly Humboldt County collision.
Trisha Dawn Luthro, 41 of Badger, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle for a crash on September 24, 2017, that killed her 12-year-old son. Authorities say Luthro was driving drunk, crossed the center line on Highway 3 in Humboldt, and hit Kevin Paul Ahlstrom of Dakota City head on.
Luthro and Ahlstrom were both seriously hurt in the crash.
Luthro’s sentencing is now set for January 22, 2019.
Related Content
- Mother pleads guilty in Humboldt County crash that killed her son
- Duo pleads not guilty to attempted murder in Humboldt County
- Woman pleads guilty in Humboldt County attempted murder case
- Not guilty plea in deadly Humboldt County collision
- Woman pleads guilty after school bus crash
- Man arrested after crashes pleads guilty
- Gruelke pleads guilty
- Najera pleads not guilty
- Betsinger pleads not guilty
- Hormann pleads not guilty
Scroll for more content...