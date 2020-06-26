Clear
Mother in Minnesota reunited with missing baby, police look for father

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 11:28 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police say a baby reported missing after her father assaulted her mother in St. Paul has been reunited with the woman and was not harmed.

Authorities said Friday the father is still on the run.

The 21-year-old man is accused of taking off with the 7-month-old girl after attacking her mother at a home in St. Paul Thursday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension issued an alert for help in finding the baby and her father. Police say a man dropped off the baby at an urgent care facility in Minnetonka about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 34123

Reported Deaths: 1441
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11178758
Ramsey4474217
Stearns214119
Dakota201285
Anoka1961103
Nobles16376
Olmsted94815
Washington92639
Mower8472
Rice7714
Scott6094
Kandiyohi5641
Clay53737
Wright4113
Todd3952
Carver3081
Lyon2842
Blue Earth2812
Sherburne2784
Freeborn2620
Steele2060
Benton2033
Watonwan1750
St. Louis15114
Martin1485
Cottonwood1270
Nicollet11512
Goodhue1098
Winona10715
Pine980
Crow Wing9711
Chisago881
Otter Tail851
Carlton810
Unassigned7935
McLeod750
Polk752
Le Sueur711
Chippewa691
Dodge670
Itasca6312
Meeker571
Isanti560
Morrison561
Douglas550
Becker530
Jackson530
Pennington500
Murray470
Waseca460
Faribault410
Sibley352
Mille Lacs311
Wabasha290
Rock280
Beltrami270
Yellow Medicine240
Fillmore230
Brown222
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Houston160
Pipestone150
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Cass112
Pope100
Koochiching90
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Grant60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Cook10
Kittson10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27295

Reported Deaths: 695
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5736171
Woodbury310643
Black Hawk196157
Buena Vista167711
Linn115081
Dallas111529
Marshall99418
Johnson9118
Wapello69228
Pottawattamie65511
Crawford6502
Story5983
Muscatine59743
Scott51510
Dubuque48322
Sioux4350
Tama43329
Louisa35713
Wright3550
Jasper30517
Plymouth2724
Dickinson2322
Warren2212
Washington2179
Hamilton1780
Webster1411
Boone1281
Allamakee1224
Mahaska11616
Clarke1142
Clay1130
Poweshiek1018
Shelby950
Bremer866
Clinton831
Des Moines812
Henry793
Taylor770
Carroll731
Cerro Gordo701
Cedar681
Cherokee680
Franklin680
Emmet660
Monona660
Guthrie644
Hardin580
Benton551
Floyd541
Marion520
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Sac500
Osceola490
Harrison470
Humboldt461
Pocahontas461
Lee441
Buchanan411
Hancock410
Iowa410
Butler402
Clayton383
Lyon370
Davis361
Delaware361
Madison352
Mills320
Calhoun300
Fayette300
Kossuth290
Greene280
Lucas283
Grundy270
Palo Alto240
Winneshiek240
Chickasaw230
Ida210
Jackson210
Appanoose203
Page200
Keokuk191
Winnebago180
Howard170
Union170
Van Buren170
Audubon161
Cass160
Mitchell150
Adair140
Ringgold120
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Unassigned90
Worth80
Adams70
Wayne70
Fremont60
Rochester
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Storms Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

