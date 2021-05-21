Mother gets probation for smothering her infant son in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A mother is getting probation for smothering her child.

Makenzie Lee Johnson, 32 of Reads Landing, was living in Austin in July 2019 when she was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault.

The Austin Police Department says officers were called to the 2100 block of 3rd Avenue SE and found Johnson’s 16-month-old son was not breathing. The boy was given oxygen and ultimately transported to St. Marys Hospital. Court documents state the child was sent home the next day but was back in pediatric intensive care two days later.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to putting her hand over her son’s nose and mouth to get him to stop crying or screaming and leaving it there until the boy stopped breathing.

Johnson took a deal and pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault. She was sentenced Friday to 20 years of supervised probation and ordered to pay a $500 fine. As part of her probation, Johnson must get a mental health evaluation and follow all recommend treatment.