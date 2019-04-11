Mother gets probation for abducting her own children

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman is given probation for abducting her own children.

Izetta Rose Cooley, 40 of Moorehead, was initially charged with kidnapping after taking four of her five children from a home in Rose Creek on September 29, 2018. Law enforcement says Cooley was under court order to have no contact with any of them. The four children were found in Moorehead on October 2, 2018.

As part of a deal with the Mower County Attorney’s office, Cooley pleaded guilty to one count of depriving someone of custody rights. She was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and must pay a total of $135 in fines.

Cooley’s husband, Miguel Cooley, is accused of killing a man outside a McDonald’s in Fargo North Dakota on September 23, 2018. Miguel Cooley was later arrested in southeastern Minnesota.