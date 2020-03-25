Clear
Mother, daughter find shoebox filled with dead puppies while on walk in SE Minnesota

A mother and daughter found a shoe box filled with dead new-born puppies wrapped in towels while on a walk Tuesday evening.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 10:18 AM
Updated: Mar 25, 2020 11:24 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A mother and daughter found a shoe box filled with dead new-born puppies wrapped in towels while on a walk Tuesday evening.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the two found the box in the 13000 block of 117th St. SE.

There was no signs of trauma to the puppies.

