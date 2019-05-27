Mother and son recovering after being hit by car in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - A mother and her two-year-old son are recovering after being hit by a car Friday night.

It happened just before 10pm at Ramsery Street and St. Thomas Avenue.

According to Albert Lea Police, the two-year-old and his brother were crossing Ramsey Street while driver Brandon Tlamka was driving on Ramsey street approaching St. Thomas Avenue. The kids' mother entered the intersection trying to get Tlamka's attention that the children were crossing.

That's when Tlamka braked but still struck the two-year-old and his mother.

The two victims were transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems-Albert Lea with unknown injuries. The two-year-old was then flown to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester. Both he and his mother were released from the hospital.

Police gave Tlamka a blood test but no signs of alcohol were found.

The crash remains under investigation.