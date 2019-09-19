Mother: Missing Mower County man found dead

The mother of a missing Mower County man told KIMT that her son, Steven Holm, has been found dead.

Linda Bergman said her 35-year-old son was found dead Thursday at Forestville/Mystery Cave State Park in Fillmore County. She said the body was found by a private search party.

A vehicle registered to Holm, who was from Le Roy, was found in at the park Aug. 2.

Authorities asked for the public’s help in locating Holm nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities said he was last seen in Mankato on July 30.

"We are lost, our family needs him home," Bergman said upon the news her son was missing.

We will have more information when it becomes available.