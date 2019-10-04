Clear

Mother: Daughter treated like ‘animal’ in Minnesota arrest

The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose arrest by St. Paul police sparked an angry backlash on social media says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter who has a mental illness.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 8:47 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The mother of a 13-year-old girl whose arrest by St. Paul police sparked an angry backlash on social media says officers were overly aggressive in handling her daughter who has a mental illness.

The woman says her daughter was “basically treated like an animal.” The Associated Press is not naming the mother in order to protect the juvenile’s identity. Video of the arrest captured by a witness shows two white officers struggling to arrest the teen, who’s black, as she screams and thrashes on the floor of a UPS store. The mother has accused the officers of racial bias.

Police say the girl violated a no-trespassing order, ran from police and resisted arrest. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the arrest is “deeply disturbing” and called for an internal police investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 40°
Austin
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 39°
A brisk start will lead to sunny skies before more rain returns for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Thursday volleyball highlights

Image

Nelson's PM Weather Forecast 10/3

Image

Domestic violence awareness

Image

Theatre grand opening

Image

Pro life march

Image

Iowa Crisis Negotiation Team wins Competition

Image

Volunteer of the Month

Image

Senior Living construction begins

Image

Veterans Treatment Court Secures Funding

Community Events