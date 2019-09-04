Clear

Mother, 5-year-old daughter killed in Minnesota crash

Police say a mother and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic crash that left four others injured in Inver Grove Heights.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 9:01 AM

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Police say a mother and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic crash that left four others injured in Inver Grove Heights.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting local police with the investigation into Saturday's crash. Authorities don't yet know why the mother crossed the center and struck another vehicle head-on. An infant and a 3-year-old in her vehicle were injured as well as two people in the other vehicle.

Officials say all involved were local residents. The victims have not been identified.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
An active pattern returns this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sheriff's office submits request for new technology

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking roller coaster temperatures

Image

Mayo downs rival John Marshall 2-0

Image

Increasing substitute pay at Rochester Public Schools

Image

Tulsi Gabbard in studio

Image

Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested

Image

New handguns for police

Image

National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Image

Weather Forecast 9/3

Community Events