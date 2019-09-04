Mother, 5-year-old daughter killed in Minnesota crash

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Police say a mother and her 5-year-old daughter were killed in a traffic crash that left four others injured in Inver Grove Heights.
The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting local police with the investigation into Saturday's crash. Authorities don't yet know why the mother crossed the center and struck another vehicle head-on. An infant and a 3-year-old in her vehicle were injured as well as two people in the other vehicle.
Officials say all involved were local residents. The victims have not been identified.
